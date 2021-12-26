Mariam Ansari glitters in day-time wedding reception: Watch

Mariam Ansari and Owais Khan recently walked down the aisle months after tying the knot earlier in February and the couple’s extended nuptials finally wrapped up on Saturday, December 25, with a grand valima reception.
The event was, once again, attended by the couple’s close friends and family, including Mariam’s brother Ali Ansari and his fiancé Saboor Aly among other industry colleagues.
For her valima, the bride chose a gorgeous Elan ensemble with a glittering trail behind her that made for a specially stunning view.
The groom, on the other hand, chose a classic grey suit complete with a waistcoat to tie the look together.
Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly also made for a picture-perfect couple at the event.
Have a look.
'I'm so grateful and honored to be playing such an amazing character,' says Gal Gadot
Kylie Jenner celebrated Christmas with daughter Stormi sans Travis Scott
Rihanna dropped a cute childhood picture on Instagram as a Christmas wish to fans
The Backhams dress-up in formals for the holiday
Camilla revealed her favourite book during a conversation on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme
Abdullah Kadwani, Humayun Saeed, AIjaz Aslam, Adnan Siddiqui and more attend wedding