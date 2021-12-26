Kendall Jenner cheers on beau Devin Booker as she spends Christmas without him

US reality TV star Kendall Jenner really missed her boyfriend basketball player Devin Booker, who was busy playing for his team on Christmas.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared with her millions of fans how she spent her Christmas Day.

The 26-year-old reality star shared a photo of the Devin Booker’s match playing out on a television from her home in Los Angeles.

Kendall cheered on her basketballer boyfriend from the cozy home, where she celebrated the Christmas day with her family.

Posting the photo in her Insta Stories, the supermodel wrote, “Christmas dayyy”.

Earlier, she also delighted her fans with stunning photos from their family Christmas celebrations.

Kendall and her boyfriend confirmed their romance in February this year following 10 months of dating.