Lilibet among THESE four great-grandchildren Queen Elizabeth welcomed in 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is among the four great-grandchildren Queen Elizabeth II welcomed in 2021.
In her Christmas Day speech, Queen also talked of her "great happiness" at the passing of family traditions between generations, referring to the birth of these kids this year.
The great-grandchildren Queen welcomed during the past 12 months include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet in June, Princess Eugenie’s first child August in February, while Mike and Zara Tindall welcomed their third child, Lucas, in March and Princess Beatrice had daughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, in September.
Lilibet’s name is a nod to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's nickname.
Meanwhile, in her Christmas Day speech, the Queen also made a rare comment about Lilibet.
The Queen is yet to officially meet little Lilibet as Meghan and Harry have stepped down as senior royals and moved to US.
