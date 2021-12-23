Here’s what newly-wed Minal Khan has to say about marriage

Minal Khan recently tied the knot with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and it’s safe to say that the starlet is loving her married life.
In a BTS video from a recent appearance on fellow actor Ahsan Khan’s talk show, Minal was asked about the changes in her life after getting married and her thoughts on the institution.
To this, Minal replied, “After marriage, a husband enters your life, what could be a bigger change than that?”
When asked if that was a good change, she said, “I think it’s a better change, everybody needs that in their life.”
Minal then went on to declare: “I support marriage!”
Watch:
