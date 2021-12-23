Coldplay to stop making music in 2025, says frontman Chris Martin

It’s almost time for Coldplay to hang up their musical instruments, with Chris Martin saying that the band will stop making new music in 2025.
The revelation came in a teaser for an upcoming interview of Martin with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, in which he confirmed the band’s long-term plans.
“Well, I know I can tell you; our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour," said the Hymn for the Weekend singer.
Martin, 44, went on to provide some consolation for fans, saying, “Maybe we'll do some collaborative things,” however, he reiterated that the “Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”
Coldplay shot to instant fame in 2000 with their hit single Yellow from their debut angle Parachutes.
The band has since enjoyed major success with multiple platinum-selling albums and seven Grammys to their name.
