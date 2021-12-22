Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rowdy Rathore’ to return, film’s writer confirms

Akshay Kumar is gearing up to win over fans' hearts with a sequel of his 2012 super-hit film Rowdy Rathore.

The movie, also starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, garnered a massive response and now its film-makers are gearing up to launch another instalment.

During his conversation with Mid Day, KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed that he has started working on the script after the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached him for the project.

The screen writer shared, “I am currently writing the Rowdy Rathore 2 script. Bhansali saab approached me to write the sequel.”

The RRR writer also revealed that the scripting work is in the final steps. “I should be able to complete the script soon,” he added.