 
close
Tuesday December 21, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Mariam Ansari shakes a leg at ‘qawwali’ night ahead of wedding festivities: Watch

Mariam Ansari is finally ready to walk down the aisle with husband Owais Khan after tying the knot in February

By Web Desk
December 21, 2021

File footage 


Mariam Ansari is finally ready to walk down the aisle with her husband Owais Khan after tying the knot in February, and kicked off her wedding festivities with a mayun and qawwali night over the weekend.

The Romeo Weds Heer actor, who tied the knot with Owais earlier in February, had a traditional mayun ceremony with her close friends and family in attendance, including brother Ali Ansari and his fiancé, actor Saboor Aly.


Mariam chose a gorgeous yellow ensemble for the night.


The mayun was followed by a qawwali night on Monday, where Mariam was seen decked out in a stunning silver-grey Elan number. 

Mariam Ansari shakes a leg at ‘qawwali’ night ahead of wedding festivities: Watch

She grooved away to the beats with husband Owais, who chose a traditional cream look with an orange jacket.

Mariam Ansari shakes a leg at ‘qawwali’ night ahead of wedding festivities: Watch

Ali Ansari was also seen shaking a leg at his sister’s qawwali event alongside Saboor Aly. 