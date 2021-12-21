Mariam Ansari shakes a leg at ‘qawwali’ night ahead of wedding festivities: Watch

Mariam Ansari is finally ready to walk down the aisle with her husband Owais Khan after tying the knot in February, and kicked off her wedding festivities with a mayun and qawwali night over the weekend.
The Romeo Weds Heer actor, who tied the knot with Owais earlier in February, had a traditional mayun ceremony with her close friends and family in attendance, including brother Ali Ansari and his fiancé, actor Saboor Aly.
Mariam chose a gorgeous yellow ensemble for the night.
The mayun was followed by a qawwali night on Monday, where Mariam was seen decked out in a stunning silver-grey Elan number.
She grooved away to the beats with husband Owais, who chose a traditional cream look with an orange jacket.
Ali Ansari was also seen shaking a leg at his sister’s qawwali event alongside Saboor Aly.
