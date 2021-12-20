PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars appoint Shaheen Afridi as captain

Shaheen Afridi. File photo

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars on Monday announced that Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the side in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



In a statement, CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana said that the star fast bowler will lead the team in PSL 2022.

Afridi made his PSL debut with Lahore Qalandars in 2018 and since then he has been an integral part of the team. He is the leading wicket taker for Lahore Qalandars in PSL with a total tally of 50 PSL wickets in 37 games.

Shaheen ended the year 2021 as most successful bowler in international cricket with 78 wickets across all formats.



Afridi replaces Sohail Akhtar who led the side in last two editions. Under Akhtar's captaincy, the Qalandars also played the final of PSL-V — but have not yet won the final in any of the tournament's editions.

"We are very happy to appoint him as captain of Lahore Qalandars and looking forward to see his wonders both with ball and his leadership skills. He has been with us since 2018 and this is the right time to provide him the opportunity to lead the Lahore Qalandars’ young outfit," Director Cricket Operations and Head Coach of Lahore Qalandars Aqib Javed said.

Shaheen was equally excited on his appointment. The pace sensation said that Qalandars will continue to play exciting cricket.



“I am very excited to be named as captain of Lahore Qalandars this year. We have a very balanced side with all the bases covered, we will try our best to bring the trophy home for Lahore Qalandars’ fans this year,” he said.

Sameen Rana, COO of the franchise and Team Manager of Qalandars congratulated Shaheen on his appointment and recalled the journey of fast bowler with LQ.

“I still remember the day when an 18-year-old boy came to Lahore Qalandars squad for the first time, that boy - Shaheen Shah Afridi - is today the most sought-after fast bowler in the world by teams. One thing that impressed us all is his excellent leadership skill and his humility. It’s a remarkable journey for Shaheen becoming the premium fast bowler in the world and I wish him good luck,” Rana said.