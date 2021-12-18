Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome baby boy

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their first baby together, according to a report on Saturday.

Citing a source, people.com reported that Munn, 41, and the 39-year-old comedian, welcomed a baby boy on November 25.

The couple's representative did not return calls for comments.

During a recent interview, Mulaney revealed that he and Munn were expecting.

He said, "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible."





The comedian added, "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!" While thanking Meyers for having him on the show.

He said "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."