Junaid Safdar’s valima today in Lahore

The much-awaited valima ceremony of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar will be held in Lahore today.
The event is being organised at the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence.
Junaid Safdar had tied the knot with Ayesha Saif – the daughter of Nawaz Sharif’s close aide Saifur Rahmen – at a luxurious London hotel in August.
The nikkah ceremony was attended by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other UK-based family members but Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar could not attend the nikkah function due to travel restrictions on them.
Later, the family announced that the valima will be held in Lahore on December 17.
The week-long wedding festivities of Junaid Safdar in Lahore and Islamabad made headlines in the media, while social media was flooded with pictures and videos of PML-N Maryam Nawaz who remained the focus throughout.
