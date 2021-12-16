Watch: Maryam Nawaz takes centre stage at son Junaid Safdar’s wedding

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz became the focus of attention during the festivities of her son Junaid Safdar’s wedding during the past several days.
People took great interest in the PML-N vice president's designer outfits and singing abilities during the wedding festivities.
Even social media was abuzz with Maryam Nawaz’s dresses and the discussions mostly revolved around her.
Junaid Safdar’s grand wedding ceremony, which made headlines, took place on Tuesday in Islamabad and was also attended by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.
The Valima ceremony is scheduled for December (Friday) in Lahore at the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence.
Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Saif in London in August. His parents, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar could not attend the nikkah function as their names were placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).
Junaid Safdar’s traditional sherwani and kulla was designed by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin in “all natural material...
