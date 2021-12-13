WATCH: Maryam Nawaz sings ‘Yeh peela jora, Yeh hari hari chooriyan’ at son’s wedding function

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar Awan are singing a song on their son's wedding. Photo: screengrab

LAHORE: A video clip of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz singing a famous traditional song, ‘Yeh peela jora, Yeh hari hari chooriyan’ at the wedding function of her son, Junaid Safdar, is making the rounds on the internet.

In the video footage, Maryam Nawaz and her husband, Captain (retd) Safdar Awan, accompanied by other family members can be seen crooning the song during a mehndi ceremony organized by the bride’s family at Chak Shahzad in Islamabad.

Junaid Safdar, Hamza Shahbaz and other guests were present at the ceremony.

According to details, the Barat function is scheduled on December 14 at 8 pm while the couple’s Walima ceremony will be held on December 17 at Jati Umrah in Lahore.

'Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko'



A video clip of Maryam Nawaz had gone viral on social media in which she could be seen crooning the iconic Bollywood song "Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko" during a wedding function of her son, Junaid Safdar.



In the video, a live singer, with a band, could be seen singing the favourite Bollywood song when he left the stage midway and walks towards Maryam Nawaz.

The singer had handed her the microphone and beckoned her to finish the song.

Maryam had accepted the invitation and starts singing to cheers and loud clapping.