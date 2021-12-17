Doja Cat reveals she ‘almost’ joined Billie Eilish's 'Bellyache’

Doja Cat revealed that fans almost received her iconic collaboration with Billie Eilish.
During her interview with Rolling Stone, the Woman rapper said that she was about to join the 19-year-old singer’s track Bellyache.
"I remember thinking it was so cute. I loved it,” she said.
The 26-year-old rap star also shared that she had a writer’s block when asked to write a verse for the song.
“I just couldn't think of anything to write,” she shared.
"And I remember seeing that song blow up and thinking, 'Good for her. That's awesome'."
"I don't think the song was for me, though. It was quite hard to write to,” the Need to Know rapper added.
