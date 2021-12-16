Jason Momoa shows off his chiselled physique as he goes surfing in Hawaii

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa hit the beach in Aloha State on Monday and showed off his chiselled physique in latest photos.

The Dune star, after wrapping up shooting of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, was clicked hitting the surf in his home town.

While enjoying the paddleboard session in Pacific Ocean, the Game of Thrones star dropped jaws as he put his toned abs on display.

The 42-year-old actor recently revealed that the much-awaited DC sequel wrapped filming last week. In a video posted to on the Aquaman Twitter account, Momoa shared, "Oh man, that's a wrap, that's a wrap, Aquaman 2!"

The following day, the actor reported from his own Instagram account that these were "the last days in Hawaii."

Aquaman 2 also marks the return of stars Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren. The film is slated to released on Dec. 16, 2022.