Megan Thee Stallion calls out ‘dismissive’ coverage of Tory Lanez shooting trial

Megan responded to headlines covering Tory Lanez's hearing with a lengthy Twitter rant on Wednesday

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who was allegedly shot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez in the foot in 2020, is not impressed with the media coverage of his preliminary court hearing.

Tory’s Tuesday hearing, which resulted in a judge upholding two assault charges against him and ordering him to return to court on January 13, made headlines which Megan has since branded ‘dismissive’.

“Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEAPON WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

“Why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day? And watch y’all gaslight me.”

Megan also directly blasted media outlets’ sources, writing, “Don’t blogs/journalists have to have accurate/credible sources before going with a story? Or, is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days?”

She did not specify any media outlets, however.

Earlier, it was reported that a detective relayed Megan’s statement in court saying that Tory had shouted “Dance, *expletive*” before shooting at her.