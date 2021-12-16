'Walking Away' singer Craig David receives MBE from Prince Charles

Singer Craig David on Thursday received MBE (Order of the British Empire) from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle.
"Congratulations to singer and songwriter Craig David, who was awarded an MBE for services to Music earlier today during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle," read a statement .
Earlier, Prince Charles knighted seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton
Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement that she met the Sultan, 66, at her historic residence west of London,...
Angelina Jolie named to be the world’s second-most admired woman
The "Savage" singer was in an SUV with Tory Lanez driving away from a party hosted by Kylie Jenner when the pair got...
Shanaya Kapoor informed her fans on social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19
Hamilton received his knighthood for services to motorsport on Wednesday
Johar also said he does not have COVID-19 after his friends, including Kareena Kapoor, tested positive earlier