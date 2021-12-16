 
close
Wednesday December 15, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

'Walking Away' singer Craig David receives MBE from Prince Charles

Prince Charles honored him at Windsor Castle

By Web Desk
December 16, 2021
Walking Away singer Craig David receives MBE from Prince Charles

Singer Craig David on Thursday received MBE (Order of the British Empire) from Prince Charles at Windsor  Castle.

"Congratulations to singer and songwriter Craig David, who was awarded an MBE for services to Music earlier today during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle," read a statement .

Earlier, Prince Charles  knighted  seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton