(L-R) Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam and Sajid Khan.

DUBAI: Pakistani bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sajid Khan improved their Test rankings after stellar performances in the recently concluded series against Bangladesh while skipper Babar Azam lost his number 1 position in the T20 rankings following his poor show in the last two matches.



The International Cricket Council today released the latest rankings in which Australia batters Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head attained their career-best positions in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings.

Ashes series

Labuschagne’s first innings 74 in the first Test against England has lifted him two slots to a career-best second position while Player of the Match Travis Head’s pacy 152 has helped him gallop 16 places to number 10 in the list. Labuschagne’s previous best ranking was third while Head’s best was 17th.

Australia´s Travis Head celebrates his century during day two of the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 9, 2021.-AFP

Other batters to move up after the first Ashes Test, which Australia won by nine wickets, include Australia opener David Warner (up three places to sixth) and England’s Dawid Malan (up 18 places to 77th) while the bowlers’ rankings see England’s Ollie Robinson (up four places to 31st) and Mark Wood (up two places to 50th) progress in the list led by Australia captain Pat Cummins.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi headlines the bowling rankings in the latest weekly update for men that is carried out on Wednesdays.

Shaheen has continued his ascent with three wickets in the match while off-spinner Sajid Khan has zoomed up 52 places to the 49th spot after a 12-wicket haul that won him the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan´s Sajid Khan (front R) celebrates after the dismissal of Bangladesh´s captain Mominul Haque (L) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 7, 2021.-AFP

Mohammad Rizwan (up five places to 18) and Fawad Alam (up seven places to 20) have moved up in the batters’ list after their useful half-centuries.

For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan scored 33 and 63, advancing eight places to the 35th spot. He has also gained one slot to reach the number four place among all-rounders, overtaking Ben Stokes along with India’s Ravindra Jadeja, who is now placed at number three in the list.

Babar Azam loses top slot

In the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, Dawid Malan is back on the top spot after Pakistan captain Babar Azam was unable to hold on to the top spot.

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam is clean bowled by Bangladesh´s Mustafizur Rahman during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 20, 2021.-AFP

Haider Ali has gained 86 slots to reach the 98th position after scores of 68 and 31 while the rankings for bowlers saw spinner Shadab Khan back in the top 10, moving up five slots to the ninth position.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf is up three places to the 19th spot while Mohammad Nawaz has gained 29 slots to reach the 54th position. For the West Indies, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosen has gained 73 slots and is now at number 68 in the rankings.