 
close
Wednesday December 15, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Australian court orders Michael Slater to get himself assessed at mental health unit

Michael Slater played for Australia for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 Test runs before his 2004 retirement

By AFP
December 15, 2021
Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater. Photo: Getty Images/file
Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater. Photo: Getty Images/file  

SYDNEY: Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been charged with breaching a restraining order on Wednesday, two months after an alleged domestic violence incident.

New South Wales state police said that Slater was arrested for a second time this morning after reports he allegedly breached the restraining order, known as an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).

The 51-year-old later appeared in court in Sydney´s northern beaches and was granted bail on the condition that he checks into a mental-health unit "as soon as a bed is available", court documents show.

Slater is facing charges of contravening the restrictions set down in an AVO, using a carriage service "to menace/harass/offend" and breaching bail, police said.

It follows similar carriage service charges -- which can relate to harassment via phone, email or social media and stalking -- first laid after reports of a domestic violence incident on October 12.

Under his bail conditions, Slater was barred from drinking alcohol, taking non-prescribed drugs and possessing or using electronic devices including a mobile phone.

Opening batsman Slater played for Australia for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 Test runs before his 2004 retirement.

Slater´s case is scheduled to return to court on December 23.