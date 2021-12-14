Osman Bey arrested in latest episode of 'Kurulus:Osman'

The trailer for the upcoming episode of "Kurulus:Osman" shows Osman Bey being arrested in front of his loyalists.

Thousands of fans are eagerly waiting to see the outcome of Osman's arrest in the latest episode of Season 3.

The new episode will air on Wednesday evening on Turkish TV channel.

"Kurulus:Osman" is a sequel to hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is being aired on PTV with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.