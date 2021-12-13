West Indies send Pakistan in to bat in first T20I

KARACHI: West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the first T20 international at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.
The West Indies, hit by positive COVID tests in three of their T20 players, brought Devon Thomas and Shamarh Brooks from the ODI squad as replacements.
Pakistan are playing three seamers and two frontline spinners.
The remaining T20I matches are on Tuesday and Thursday, also in Karachi.
Teams:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Brendon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Devon Thomas
Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)
TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
Match referee: Mohammad Javed
The series will feature three ODIs and three T20s from December 13 to 22 at National Stadium Karachi
Britain will not send ministers to the Winter Games in the Chinese capital, UK PM Boris Johnson tells parliament
Known as "The Hitman" because of his powerful hundreds and six-hitting, Sharma took over T20 side in November from Kohli
Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 4-86 and finished with a match haul of 12 wickets
Interestingly, the world’s No 1 ODI batter Babar Azam is not in the top 10 sportsmen Pakistanis searched on Google
Babar Azam will join other members of the squad for the West Indies series on December 10