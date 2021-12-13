West Indies send Pakistan in to bat in first T20I

Pakistan´s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 13, 2021. — AFP

KARACHI: West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the first T20 international at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

The West Indies, hit by positive COVID tests in three of their T20 players, brought Devon Thomas and Shamarh Brooks from the ODI squad as replacements.

Pakistan are playing three seamers and two frontline spinners.

The remaining T20I matches are on Tuesday and Thursday, also in Karachi.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Brendon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Devon Thomas

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed