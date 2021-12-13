‘The Batman’ International trailer: Robert Pattinson stuns in dark knight’s action

Excitement is building for DC fans as Warner Bro. Japan has unveiled a new international trailer for The Batman movie on Sunday.
The latest trailer of the much-awaited, stand-alone Batman film, helmed by Matt Reeves, features new footages of young Bruce Wayne (played by Robert Pattinson) and Paul Dano’s The Riddler and his evil plans to destroy the Gotham city.
“I’m here to unmask the truth about this city,” Riddler, known as a maniacal serial killer, said in the clip.
While the film is still in post-production phase, the Warner Bros. studio has begun the marketing campaign. Along with Dano’s Riddler, The Batman is also set to introduce new versions of Catwoman (played by Zoë Kravitz) and the Penguin (played Colin Farrell).
Check out the trailer below:
