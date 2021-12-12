What Prince William, Kate Middleton are learning from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage





While Prince William and Kate Middleton have kept their distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they seemed to keep a keen eye on the Sussexes.

Reputation management expert Eric Schiffer spoke to Express about Prince William’s move to give People an interview over the Earthshot Prize, something which he believes is a Sussex move.

"William and Kate are highly aware of the strategic masterplan that Meghan and Harry appear to be following and they know it's working in America and around the world.

"And that has to be a warning shot to them about their own authority and soft power at this point in their own story.

"So you are going to see more work done by William and Kate to touch and connect with the issues that matter to young people, not only in America but also in the UK and around the world.

"And that means the environment, it means more focus on equality - about which you'll likely see William talk about in the future - and a focus on understanding and tuning into the sensitivities of this generation."