James Bond producers weigh in on the possibility of a non-binary agent

Barbara Broccoli, producer for James Bond recently sat down for a candid chat and highlighted the possibility of there being a non-binary agent casting down the line.
The producer made the revolutionary statement during her appearance on the Girls on Film podcast.
There she was quoted saying, "I do, because I don't think that we should be making films where women are playing men. I think we should be making more films about women.”
However once the host asked "Non-binary, perhaps, maybe one day?" the producer seemed pretty open to the possibility and admitted, "Who knows? I mean, I think it's open. We just have to find the right actor."
However Danial Craig had other ideas about the possibility and during his intervie with Radio Times he questioned, "Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"
