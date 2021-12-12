Leonardo DiCaprio addresses hopes for new film ‘Don't Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence recently shed some light on their upcoming film, Don't Look Up, as well as their hopes for its upcoming release.

The topic arose while a Today interviewer quizzed both DiCaprio and Lawrence about the film’s connection to the climate crisis as well as the pandemic.

There the actor was quoted saying, “If you do a film about climate change, it’s nearly impossible to get people to get a sense of urgency and hold a mirror to our culture and media and politics and all of these things.”

“And I just felt like this was an incredible gift to be a part of a movie that encapsulated exactly what we’re going through at this particular moment in time.”



Before concluding the actor also went on to add, “But yeah, I am a bit of a Debbie Downer because the clock is absolutely ticking.”