Jessica Alba bashes haters in empowering message: ‘Really don’t need their validation’

Jessica Alba recently gave fans a lesson in self-love with her empowering message about needing “no one’s validation”.

The star weighed in on it all while speaking to her guest Kate Hudson in a new YouTube Storytime.

There the two pals applied makeup ad chatted away about their respective fitness routines, upcoming releases, as well as the real price one, pays for fame.

During the course of her video interview with Hudson Alba admitted, "I think, Hollywood, it took them a minute to catch up to me. I've always dealt with haters in this business, I don't know why. People don't want me to win in entertainment."

Kate appeared to agree and also shed some sage wisdom over the best way to deal with such haters.

"I feel like it comes to everybody at some point in their career," she started off by saying.

"Hollywood is a lot of things: it's a lot of fun, you're creative, you're working with the best people, you're having amazing experiences and you're getting paid to do what you love. And then there's the other side of it which can be intensely brutal. I think everyone has that moment."



At this point Alba chimed back in and added, "That's actually my least favorite part of it all. I can't say I'm not appreciative of the opportunity it's given me to build a business that I'm passionate about but, at the same time, it's definitely not why I've ever loved it."

Before concluding Alba admitted, "I definitely have much more of a business prowess. I'm pretty good at business naturally. I love to learn, I'm curious, and I think that was something I didn't know about myself that I learned over the last decade."