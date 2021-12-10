Take a look at Prince William, Kate Middleton's annual Christmas card

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton have sent fans into frenzy after they unveiled their highly anticipated Christmas card for 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be seen beaming with pride in their annual Christmas snap along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

For this year’s photo, the Cambridges were featured in Jordan basking in the sunshine with a backdrop of rock.

Sharing the image on Twitter this afternoon, Kate and Wills wrote: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card."

Take a look:



