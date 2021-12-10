Prince Harry ‘defied’ Princess Diana’s legacy by ‘turning away’ from the Firm

Prince Harry has been accused of trying to defy Princess Diana in his attempts to leave the Royal Family behind.
This claim has been made by royal author and biographer Andrew Morton during his interview on the Royally Us podcast.
There he was quoted saying, “She would say that, 'William and Harry are my revenge and by that what she meant was that they would both lead the Monarchy into the future.”
"She absolutely would not have liked Harry turning his back on his birthright so that he could sign deals with Netflix.”
