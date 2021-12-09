Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘very big plans for 2022’: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning on unveiling “big plans” for 2022 and fans can to "see a lot more of them."

Royal commentator and author Neil Sean made this claim while speaking on his own personal YouTube channel.

There he was quoted saying, "Meghan is really inspired to get active. I think what's truly happening now is you do think to yourself, 'I can really move forward'.”

Before concluding he also shed light on some ongoing plans for 2022 and explained, "Apparently, Harry and Meghan are planning very big plans for 2022. You're going to see a lot more of them and Meghan really wants to reshape herself now as something of an activist."