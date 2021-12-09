Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘very big plans for 2022’: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning on unveiling “big plans” for 2022 and fans can to "see a lot more of them."
Royal commentator and author Neil Sean made this claim while speaking on his own personal YouTube channel.
There he was quoted saying, "Meghan is really inspired to get active. I think what's truly happening now is you do think to yourself, 'I can really move forward'.”
Before concluding he also shed light on some ongoing plans for 2022 and explained, "Apparently, Harry and Meghan are planning very big plans for 2022. You're going to see a lot more of them and Meghan really wants to reshape herself now as something of an activist."
Insiders reveal Scott Disick is still struggling with his ‘broken heart’ despite having desires to move on
Alec Baldwin charges towards a reporter that questioned his claim about never having pulled the trigger
The wildly popular and uber violent Netflix series Squid Game, a South Korean-made survival game about people...
Prince William and Kate Middleton will be making an appearance in the Christmas special
Kate Middleton and Prince William hosts Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey
The father of ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed fears there was a sabotage attempt at play on set