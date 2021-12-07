William continues to perform royal duties as Harry receives backlash over controversial remarks

Four people received medals from Prince William on Tuesday, according to the royal social media accounts on the Duke of Cambridge.

According to the statement, Prince William awarded medals to an array of incredible people in the final Investiture of the year.

It said the people who were awarded medals included a number of individuals "that have gone above and beyond to support communities during this incredibly challenging year for the nation."

Some highlights of people who received their medals include:

-Miss Amelia Collins-Patel received an MBE [Order of the British Empir] for services to children and young people in the community

-Mr Richard Wates was awarded an OBE for services to children and young people with disabilities

-Mr Johnny Flynn received an MBE for services to charity

-Mr Sanjeev Kumar was awarded an MBE for services to the BAME communities.

