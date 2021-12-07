 
close
Tuesday December 07, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

BTS coming to 'The Late Late Show' for its 1000th episode special performance

BTS plan to perform 'Butter' for James Corden's show

By Web Desk
December 07, 2021
BTS coming to The Late Late Show for its 1000th episode special performance
BTS coming to 'The Late Late Show' for its 1000th episode special performance

BTS is all-ready to set the stage on fire with their special performance to mark the 1000th episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

As per the show's official Twitter account, the Bangtan boys will be singing to super hit track butter on Wednesday, Dec 8. Not only this, the show also confirmed that BTS’s Crosswalk segment will air on December 16.

"Thrilled to announce that this Wednesday an incredible@bts_twt performance of "Butter" will be a part of the #LateLateShow's 1000th episode celebration! But that's not all — we can also reveal that #BTSCrosswalk will air on December 16th!" wrote the show on Tuesday, Dec 6.

Take a look: