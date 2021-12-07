Billie Eilish teases first-ever somber direction to upcoming ‘Male Fantasy’ video

Lyricist and singer Billie Eilish recently turned to social media with a teaser for her upcoming Male Fantasy debut video.
The video is one of Eilish’s first-ever attempts at music video directing and editing.
the video came with a caption announcement highlighting the release details and included a sombre and blue video of Eilish’s close-ups.
According to the video’s caption, The video is said to drop tomorrow, December 7th 2021 at 9:00 pm “finallyyyyyyyyyy!! directed and EDITED BY meeeeeeeeeee! one of my first videos to edit all alone and it was such a fun task and very very satisfying. see you tomorrow ;))))))”
For those unversed, Male Fantasy is part of the closing tracks on Eilish’s Happier Than Ever sophomore album that debuted at no. 1 on nearly every Billboard 200 list back in early August.
A stripped-down version of the same ballad was also shared on Vevo Live over the summer.
