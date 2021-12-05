Anushka Sharma captures beautiful sunset from Mumbai shores: See Post

Actress Anushka Sharma enjoyed yet another day under the gorgeous sunset as she shared glimpses from her dreamy Saturday on social media.
Anushka is a pure nature lover and is often spotted posing amongst the beautiful scenery and oceans.
The Zero actress tied the knot with famed Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli and shares an adorable daughter Vamika.
She often posts insights into her personal life with fans.
This weekend, Anushka captured a beautiful picture of the dim sky that was lit with the orange sun as she rejoiced in the cool oceanic breeze from her lavish sea-facing house.
Sharing the pictures of the mellow sky online, Sharma took a brief moment to admire the beauty and captioned it, “My beautiful Mumbai”.
Anushka never fails to turn heads with hr style and beauty.
