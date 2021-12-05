Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘grasping detonator to bombshell memoir’ in their hands

Experts recently weighed in on their fears surrounding the possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle detonating the bomb on their bombshell memoir.

The Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden made this claim while speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast.

There he was quoted saying, “This was probably the worst of their allegations. It really was like a sort of bombshell on a timer, which they could sort of detonate whenever they like.”

“They left it hanging, that was what was so cruel about the allegation. It’s one of the worst things that you can say in this day and age, is accuse someone of being a racist.”

Before concluding he also added, “And just to put it out there and leave it hanging… They made it worse by narrowing down the suspects a bit.”