Alia Bhatt sun-kissed looks gorgeous in casual look: See pic

Alia Bhatt sun-kissed looks gorgeous in casual look

Actress Alia Bhatt managed to make heads turn with her gorgeous sunkissed pictures and her style statement on social media.



Alia never misses a chance to win over hearts with her beauty and vibrant smile.

The Kalank actress turned to Instagram and shared stunning pictures of herself donned in a lemon coloured top, paired with multi-coloured denims and jacket.

Her makeup was done to perfection along with wavy tresses that were neatly left open.

The 2 states actor Arjun Kapoor commented on Alia’s picture saying, “Rangeeli Rani” which garnered a lot of attention.





Fans showered her post with love and praise.







