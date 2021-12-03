Alia Bhatt sun-kissed looks gorgeous in casual look: See pic

Actress Alia Bhatt managed to make heads turn with her gorgeous sunkissed pictures and her style statement on social media.
Alia never misses a chance to win over hearts with her beauty and vibrant smile.
The Kalank actress turned to Instagram and shared stunning pictures of herself donned in a lemon coloured top, paired with multi-coloured denims and jacket.
Her makeup was done to perfection along with wavy tresses that were neatly left open.
The 2 states actor Arjun Kapoor commented on Alia’s picture saying, “Rangeeli Rani” which garnered a lot of attention.
Fans showered her post with love and praise.
