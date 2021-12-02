Prince William, Harry denied grief counseling chances after Princess Diana passed: report

Prince William and Prince Harry were reportedly denied the chance for grief counselling for Princess Diana.
This claim’s been made in a Christopher Andersen's book, Brothers and Wives.
One of the extracts from the book read, “The Queen initially agreed that it was a good idea but was talked out of it.”
Per Mr Andersen, the Queen was advised against it since it “would simply not look good at the moment” to have Royal Family members “seen having mental health issues.”
The author also alleged that Prince William was asked to “Get on with it” by his father Prince Charles.
However, there are reports of one of Princess Diana’s friends, Oonagh Toffolo, demanding grief counselling for the boys.
According to Express, she claimed, “There is no question that both boys need to see a therapist—none whatsoever.”
She advocated for mental health sessions for the youngsters, since “It is simply unconscionable to imagine that they are expected to deal with such a horrible upheaval on their own. I can see it in their eyes; they are children, and they need help.”
