Anushka Sharma spreads positivity with words of wisdom

Actress Anushka Sharma shared some golden words from a book in order to spread awareness.
The actress is an avid social media user who keeps fans updated on her epic style and personal life.
Taking to Instagram, the Zero actress posted a valuable quote from a book saying ,“Everything you blame, you’re stuck with. Bless it. Wish it well. Wish it its own freedom, and it will be very powerful in the way that it will not come back to you. If you don’t forgive it if you don’t bless it, if you don’t wish it well, the energy will just be magnetically drawn back to you because it's looking for resolution. All negative energy that we’ve inherited, its there because it’s looking for resolution.”
Lately, Anushka has been spending a wonderful time with daughter Vamika at home.
