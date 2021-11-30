Samantha Ruth Prabhu urges public to exert compassion when interacting online: Read More 

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about the inappropriate reaction of social media users and the toxicity while expressing their disappointment over certain situations.
Samantha’s remark came a month after her split with husband Naga Chaitanya.
In an interview with Elle India,Samantha said,”I don’t demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way.God has given her ‘just the right amount of strength to continue”.
Samantha had been trolled immensely for her divorce as people held her responsible for it.
