Tuesday November 30, 2021
Samantha Ruth Prabhu urges public to exert compassion when interacting online: Read More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about the inappropriate reaction of social media users

By Web Desk
November 30, 2021
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about the inappropriate reaction of social media users and the toxicity while expressing their disappointment over certain situations.

Samantha’s remark came a month after her split with husband Naga Chaitanya.

In an interview with Elle India,Samantha said,”I don’t demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way.God has given her ‘just the right amount of strength to continue”.

Samantha had been trolled immensely for her divorce as people held her responsible for it. 