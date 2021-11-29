Anushka Sharma takes a hilarious dig at hubby Virat Kohli, ‘You’re hardly home’

Bollywood power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have never shied away from expressing their love for each other. Be it their adorable social media PDA or their fun banters on each other’s posts, the duo remains fans’ favourite couple.

Recently, the Indian star cricketer shared a romantic, appreciation post for his wife. However, what has grabbed Internet’s attention is the Sultan actress’ sassy reply in the comments section.

On Sunday evening, Virat treated his fans with an unseen picture of the couple on his Instagram. In the picture, the couple can be seen enjoying a scenic view. Sharing the picture, the cricketer wrote, "With you by my side, I am at home anywhere."

Anushka soon replied to the post and wrote in the comments, "Which is great because you are hardly home."

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress’ hilarious response left fans in splits, who left several laughing emoticons in the comments section. While other fans dropped heart emoticons and called them 'couple goals.'

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December, 2017. The couple welcomed their first baby, Vamika, in January 2021.