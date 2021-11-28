Prince William, Charles ‘struggling’ over their relationship as future heirs: report

Experts worry Prince William and Prince Charles will always be at odds in light of their futures as Kings of Britain.

This claim’s been made by royal expert, Penny Junor, during her interview with Newsweek.

There she claimed, "I think it's always going to be a little bit difficult. They are two people doing a very similar job.”



"With all fathers and sons I think there's an element of competition, the older man not really wanting to step over just yet and let the younger take his crown. I think that's always going to be a slight issue."