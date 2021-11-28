 
close
Sunday November 28, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Firm calls out ‘unfounded, overblown’ comments from ‘Prince and the Press’ documentary

The Royal Family hits back against the ‘unfounded’ and ‘overblown’ claims made in the new documentary

By Web Desk
November 28, 2021
Firm calls out ‘unfounded, overblown’ comments from ‘Prince and the Press’ documentary
Firm calls out ‘unfounded, overblown’ comments from ‘Prince and the Press’ documentary

The royal family has officially hit back against the BBC for their decision to release an “unfounded” and “overblown” documentary.

The statement issued by the royals reads, “A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy.”

“However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

For those unversed, the Prince and the Press documentary has been curated on the basis of alleged leaks, recorded cell phone chatter and unofficial briefings within the journalistic community. 