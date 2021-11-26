Tori Spelling ‘planning to file for divorce’ from Dean McDermott: source

American actress Tori Spelling is reportedly thinking of filing for divorce from her husband Dean McDermott.

This news has been brought to light by a source close to E News and according to their findings, the 48-year-old star has decided to part ways from her partner of 15 years.

The insider explained, "The marriage is over and has been for a very long time now.”



"Tori has met with her lawyers and is planning to file very soon. She's trying to work it all out and make sure she is financially OK first."

The insider also went on to say, "It's for the best and has been a long time coming. They have been trying to work it out for years for the sake of the kids but they truly do not get along."

"They have been sleeping in different rooms for months and haven't considered themselves to be 'married' for a while now. Tori's ready for a fresh new start but is trying to be strategic about it."