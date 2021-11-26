Carrie Underwood kicks off 2021 Thanksgiving weekend with family Disney trip

Singer and songwriter Carrie Underwood recently took a trip down to Disney World to kick off her fun-filled 2021 Thanksgiving weekend alongside her children.
The singer shared a peek into her festive holiday over on Instagram and also included some candid snaps from The Happiest Place On Earth.
The post also had pictures of the duo’s five children with their backs to the camera and even included a snapshot of the decedents they splurged over during their trip.
The post even contained a caption that read, “Got to spend some much needed family time recently in Orlando!!! We rode lots of rides, ate lots of sugar, smiled a million smiles and made a million memories!!!”
“These years, with our boys, we’ll never get back…to see the wonder and excitement on their faces is priceless! We already can’t wait to go back! Thanks, @waltdisneyworld for existing!”
