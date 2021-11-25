The Weeknd drops video for ‘Die for You’ to mark 5 years of ‘Starboy’

The Weeknd on Thursday released the music video for his 2017 single 'Die for You'

Canadian singer The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, on Thursday released the music video for his 2017 single Die for You without prior announcement.

The surprise drop was aptly timed to mark five years since the release of his mega hit album Starboy, that debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 in 2016.

Already boasting more than a million views on YouTube, the video has been met with excitement from fans, many of whom took to social media to share their reactions.

“One of my fav songs has a MV. Love you Abel,” tweeted one fan, while another said, “This music video is so sweet, oh my heart's melting.”

Watch the video:







