The Weeknd drops video for ‘Die for You’ to mark 5 years of ‘Starboy’

Canadian singer The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, on Thursday released the music video for his 2017 single Die for You without prior announcement.
The surprise drop was aptly timed to mark five years since the release of his mega hit album Starboy, that debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 in 2016.
Already boasting more than a million views on YouTube, the video has been met with excitement from fans, many of whom took to social media to share their reactions.
“One of my fav songs has a MV. Love you Abel,” tweeted one fan, while another said, “This music video is so sweet, oh my heart's melting.”
Watch the video:
'When you hear @adele performing, ‘Easy on Me,’ the phantom hair on your arms stand,' says Twinkle Khanna
As a teenager, the Oscar winner said he was selling weeds at the premises
Jade Thirlwall has reportedly decided to pursue a solo career as she recorded some songs that have "impressed industry...
Ayesha Omar and Ushna Shah have called to abolish Karachi Zoo after a rare white lion died of pneumonia
Earlier in a statement, Gigi said and Zayn will do what is best for their daughter, Khai
Americans celebrate Thanksgiving with their friends and families and decorate their houses