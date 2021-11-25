Prince William ‘already preparing’ to take the crown: Such a strategic thinker’

Experts believe Prince William is gearing up for his role as King through ‘strategic’ media ploy.

This claim’s been made by BBC presenter Andrew Marr in his new documentary titled The Princes and the Press.



In his documentary, he was quoted saying, "William knows he has to deal with the media day in day out for the rest of his life.”

"And therefore he has to have a relationship with the media that works. He's constantly thinking I think in a strategic way, about how to handle that how to deal with that."

Shortly thereafter, the former press secretary to the Queen, Charles Anson spoke to the documentary producers and claimed, "I think Prince William has come to terms with the idea that he is going to be king one day, and that the media coverage of his progress to becoming king is going to be an important part of the way he is perceived in the world."