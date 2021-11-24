Bol: Noori's music video features the iconic crooner

Noori is one of the pioneering rock bands from Pakistan and they always treat their fans with unique and soulful melodies.
Noori’s latest music video is released after three years on November 19, which features the iconic crooner Bol and takes the fans somewhere back to the beautiful memories of their journey.
The band’s 18-year-old song Bol is from their debut album Suno Ke Main Hoon Jawan and now encapsulates their journey which is a delight to watch.
However, Mobeen Ansari has directed the video and showcased the band going down the memory lane with archival footage playing between shots of Ali Noor and Ali Hamza’s present selves jamming out to the song in broken down locations.
Mobeen Ansari also took to his YouTube channel to share a video of band members Ali Noor and Ali Hamza talking about their connection with Ansari and the video.
Ali Noor also added how he has known Ansari for years.
“The fact that the fans feel like family evokes a sense of security which is incredible. Thank you to all our fans who have become our family over the years. It’s like I’m swimming in an ocean of love” he remarked.
