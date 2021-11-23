Taylor Swift pays a visit to beau, Joe Alwyn on his movie set

Taylor Swift, amid the buzz created by her recently-released remake of Red, is going all out to support her beau.

As reported by E!, the Grammy-winning singer visited actor Joe Alwyn on his film’s set.

The outlet quoted its source, “Taylor visited her boyfriend on the set of his movie."

The 30-year-old actor is currently busy in shooting for his movie which is based on Denis Johnson’s novel, The Stars at Noon.

The couple started going out in 2016 however fans only found out about it in the following year.

Alwyn and Swift always try to keep their relationship out of the limelight except a few times when the couple collaborated for Folklore and Evermore.

The Harriet actor also received the credits for co-writing some of Swift’s songs.