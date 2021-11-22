Adele celebrates the removal of default shuffle option on Spotify: Our art speaks’

Singer and songwriter Adele recently celebrated Spotify’s decision to remove the default shuffle option off of songs from their premium membership.
Award-winning singer and songwriter Adele rejoices as Spotify premium decides to remove default shuffle from their premium memberships.
Adele celebrated the change through a Twitter post that referenced the announcement made by Pop Crave.
Adele retweeted the original announcement by the outlet, and added a caption that read, “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!”
After all, “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended.”
In her concluding words, Adele even shared a nod of thanks to the company for making this option possible and wrote, “Thank you Spotify for listening”.
