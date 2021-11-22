 
November 21, 2021
Adele celebrates the removal of default shuffle option on Spotify: Our art speaks’

By Hiba Anjum
November 22, 2021
Singer and songwriter Adele recently celebrated Spotify’s decision to remove the default shuffle option off of songs from their premium membership.

Adele celebrated the change through a Twitter post that referenced the announcement made by Pop Crave.

Adele retweeted the original announcement by the outlet, and added a caption that read, “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!”

After all, “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended.”

In her concluding words, Adele even shared a nod of thanks to the company for making this option possible and wrote, “Thank you Spotify for listening”.

Check it out below:

