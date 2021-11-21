Megan Thee Stallion shares heartbreaking update for AMA performance with BTS

American singer and rapper Megan Thee Stallion has officially dropped out of her 2021 American Music Awards performance with South Korean heartthrobs BTS for “unexpected personal matters.”

The singer announced her update on Twitter with a short and concise announcement that read, “Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend [crying emoji]”

She also went on to write, “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon! [purple heart]”

Check it out below:



