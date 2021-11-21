Lady Gaga brands Britney Spears the woman that ‘changed Hollywood’ for women

Britney Spears recently shared a video of Lady Gaga, praising the singer for her grit and courage in the face of a 13-year conservatorship fight.
Spears shared her thoughts in an Instagram Story that featured a video caption up top that highlighted her love for Gaga and read, “Thank you @LadyGaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry!!! I Love You !!!”
In the clip, Gaga was heard saying, "The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong, and the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change.”
Before signing off, Gaga even made a revelation that tugged at the heartstrings of Spears’ fan base and read, "I think she will forever be an inspiration to women."
Kim Kardashian is 'acting like a teenager' with Pete Davidson
The actress sued Disney in July claiming it had breached her contract
The tragic demise of Mick Rock was announced on his official social media accounts
'You are the true example of a Gentleman,' says Iqra Aziz
Aiman Khan and Minal Khan coordinate their looks in red and black
Kendall Jenner is currently dating 30-year-old NBA player Devin Booker