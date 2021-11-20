Iqra Aziz writes heartwarming note for Yasir Hussain on 'Men's Day'

Actor Iqra Aziz is celebrating husband Yasir Hussain on International Men's Day.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, Iqra recounted Yasir's growth in their marriage over the years.

"A bit late but you know i love, appreciate and respect you for who you are and who you’re becoming Every Day," captioned Iqra alongside a photo of herself an Yasir. "HAPPY MEN’s DAY!" she wished the Lahore Se Agey star.

She continued, "You are the true example of a Gentleman, a Son, a Brother, a Husband and now most Importantly a Father. May you succeed in your (comingsoon) dreams."

Iqra concluded her post with a love confession. ”LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK," wrote the actor.

Take a look:



